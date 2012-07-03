BOSTON, July 3 The majority of leaders could benefit from improving their assertiveness - not the irritating, pushy kind but rather the positive skills that can help you lead change and, importantly, act with integrity, says Harvard Business Review.

"Assertiveness often gets a bad rap. People who are self-confident and forceful can be cast as pushy and annoying. But when balanced with other critical skills, being assertive can help you excel at other things:

1. Fostering teamwork: Teams thrive when their members are able to express not-always-popular points of view. Use your self-confidence to set a tone that allows other people to speak up.

2. Leading change: Constructive change requires bold moves. Be assertive and break through the resistance that often arises during a change effort.

3. Acting with integrity: When coupled with honesty, assertiveness gives you the courage to stand up for what you know is right."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "The One Skill All Leaders Should Work On" by Scott Edinger.

