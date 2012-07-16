BOSTON, July 16 Managers need to stop being so
self-interested and instead think about what they can do to help
their star employees find that next level of growth, says
Harvard Business Review.
"No boss likes to think about losing star employees. But
it's your job as a manager to help people find the next level of
growth. Here are three things you can do to support your direct
reports' development:
1. Redefine current roles. Make sure job descriptions match
people's interests, values, and skills. This will help ensure
that they'll face new challenges as they grow.
2. Help them network. Identify people in the company who can
provide opportunities, guidance, insight, or access to a
different network.
3. Evaluate options. Help your direct reports determine
which opportunities have the greatest potential for learning.
Put the company's needs before your own when discussing options
that may include someone leaving your team."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the Harvard
ManageMentor Online Module: Career Management.
(For the full post, see:
