BOSTON, July 23 Consistently building high
performance teams is a challenging and complex undertaking, but
focusing on a few specific steps can help, says Harvard Business
Review.
"Any manager who has put together a team - be it large or
small, in-person or virtual - knows how difficult it is to get a
group started off right.
Next time you have to launch a team, try these three things
to improve your chances of success:
1. Foster Trust. People who trust one another tend to get
work done quickly. Encourage an environment where people feel
free to speak their minds.
2. Quickly acknowledge mistakes. No group can succeed
without correcting itself along the way. Candid and timely
conversations are essential.
3. Be clear about expectations. The clearer the mission, the
better the team performance. Everyone must know what is expected
of them, in as granular a way as is practical."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Building
Effective Teams Isn't Rocket Science, But It's Just as Hard" by
Douglas R. Conant.
