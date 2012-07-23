BOSTON, July 23 Consistently building high performance teams is a challenging and complex undertaking, but focusing on a few specific steps can help, says Harvard Business Review.

"Any manager who has put together a team - be it large or small, in-person or virtual - knows how difficult it is to get a group started off right.

Next time you have to launch a team, try these three things to improve your chances of success:

1. Foster Trust. People who trust one another tend to get work done quickly. Encourage an environment where people feel free to speak their minds.

2. Quickly acknowledge mistakes. No group can succeed without correcting itself along the way. Candid and timely conversations are essential.

3. Be clear about expectations. The clearer the mission, the better the team performance. Everyone must know what is expected of them, in as granular a way as is practical."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Building Effective Teams Isn't Rocket Science, But It's Just as Hard" by Douglas R. Conant.

