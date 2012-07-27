BOSTON, July 27 There is no one-size-fits all
approach to leadership when you manage a diverse team of people
with different levels of commitment and competence, says Harvard
Business Review.
"When you manage a team of people, adapt your leadership
style to meet each person's needs.
In general there are four types of approaches: directing,
coaching, supporting, and delegating. Depending on the level of
your employee's competence and commitment, choose which will
work best.
When your direct report is learning new skills, be
directive. Define tasks clearly and check progress to make sure
he's not faltering.
Use periodic coaching when your employee is learning new
skills but needs the freedom to make mistakes and learn from
them. Be supportive, encouraging highly competent employees who
lack confidence.
With employees who are both highly motivated and
experienced, delegate tasks. In all cases, your responsibility
is to find the balance between hand-holding and empowering."
