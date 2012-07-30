BOSTON, July 30 Thinking outside the box might
not be as easy as it sounds, but there are ways to get your
innovation engines revving, says Harvard Business Review.
"To innovate, you need to think differently. If you find
yourself struggling to get something started or you're stuck in
the middle of a project, try to get into a new frame of mind:
1. Get inspiration from outside. Think about what problems
your customers are trying to solve. Spend time with them to
understand what they actually need and how you might help them.
2. Learn from mistakes. There's no such thing as a perfect
plan. Assume your first idea is partially right and partially
wrong, and then reassess your approach.
3. Resist the pull of the core. Don't shift ideas toward how
you currently operate, even if that's what you're most
comfortable doing."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Four Ways to
Think Like an Innovator" by Scott Anthony.
