BOSTON Aug 1 Defining and implementing the
proper incentives is the key to getting the most out of your
sales force, says Harvard Business Review.
"A few progressive companies have been able to coax better
performance from their teams by treating their sales force like
a portfolio of investments that require different levels and
kinds of attention. Here are some ideas:
1. Get rid of commission ceilings. Caps on commissions
incentivize salespeople to sell to the quota and then stop.
Without them, you'll likely see increased revenue and happier
salespeople.
2. Offer over-achievement commissions. For those who surpass
their quotas, increase the commission rate. This will keep your
stars working hard during the fourth quarter, which is often
when customers are most ready to buy.
3. Allow multiple winners. This will boost sales effort and
improve performance better than contests with winner-take-all
prize structures."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Motivating
Salespeople: What Really Works" by Thomas Steenburgh and Michael
Ahearne.
