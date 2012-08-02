BOSTON Aug 2 A few simple steps can create a
work environment that enhances the collaborative workstyle so
much in vogue for white-collar professionals, says Harvard
Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Business today requires collaboration, but we rarely design
our workspaces to support this.
Here are three ways your company can restructure your office
to better support people working together.
1. Vary the types of workspaces. Employees need group spaces
for co-creation, but there should also be areas for concentrated
work (unassigned individual workstations), emergent social
exchange (free-flowing hallways), and learning (rooms equipped
with technology and tools).
2. Provide the right tools. Make sure meeting rooms include
tools like whiteboards that allow employees to record ideas and
create a visual, side-by-side review of alternative solutions.
3. Give project teams a dedicated space. Returning to the
same workspace each day, keeping meeting notes on the board, and
leaving work on tables between meetings can help teammates
maintain a shared mindset, sharpening their focus and speeding
up the collaborative process."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Better Teamwork
Through Better Workplace Design" by Anat Lechner.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)