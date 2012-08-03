BOSTON Aug 3 Marketing in successful companies is not something done only by a specific department but is part of the overall culture, says Harvard Business Review.

"In successful organizations, marketing isn't one group's responsibility. Everyone should be constantly aware of who their customers are and what they want or need.

To orient your employees towards marketing, you'll need to persuade them that the best thing they can do for the company (and themselves) is to think of new ways to satisfy the firm's most profitable customers.

Provide training that highlights the importance of a marketing orientation. Ensure that your performance measurement and reward systems encourage behavior that builds long-term customer satisfaction.

If you don't have the right talent in place, bring in some strong outside marketers with substantial experience."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Marketing Essentials.

