BOSTON Aug 6 Extroverts suck up all the energy in many work groups, but when it comes to generating innovating ideas introverts may be on par. They just need a way to get their ideas across, says Harvard Business Review.

"New ideas are only valuable if they're shared with others. If you're an introvert, you may not feel comfortable talking about your creative ideas.

But you can still be a smart innovator by trying these three things:

1. Seek out the right space. You may find that you're most creative while working in silence by yourself. Exploit your full creative potential by finding an environment that is conducive to generating ideas.

2. Prepare to speak up. You may need an extra push to put forth your good ideas. Plan for brainstorming sessions in advance, so that you're ready to suggest ideas at the right moment.

3. Try to adapt to the context. If you're in a group that tends to be very quiet, try to adapt to a more extroverted style. You can be the one asking questions so that others feel comfortable offering their own ideas."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "How Introverts Can Become Better Innovators" by Francesca Gino.

