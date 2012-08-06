BOSTON Aug 6 Extroverts suck up all the energy
in many work groups, but when it comes to generating innovating
ideas introverts may be on par. They just need a way to get
their ideas across, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"New ideas are only valuable if they're shared with others.
If you're an introvert, you may not feel comfortable talking
about your creative ideas.
But you can still be a smart innovator by trying these three
things:
1. Seek out the right space. You may find that you're most
creative while working in silence by yourself. Exploit your full
creative potential by finding an environment that is conducive
to generating ideas.
2. Prepare to speak up. You may need an extra push to put
forth your good ideas. Plan for brainstorming sessions in
advance, so that you're ready to suggest ideas at the right
moment.
3. Try to adapt to the context. If you're in a group that
tends to be very quiet, try to adapt to a more extroverted
style. You can be the one asking questions so that others feel
comfortable offering their own ideas."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How Introverts
Can Become Better Innovators" by Francesca Gino.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)