BOSTON Aug 8 To build trust it is critical to
take purposeful steps to reveal your motives and values and to
open yourself so others can see inside you, says Harvard
Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"People's trust in you is largely determined by your
intentions. Here are three ways to prove your sincerity:
1. Talk explicitly about what you want. Tell your team the
values and motives that guide your decisions. Don't assume
people will see them. Say them outright and invite discussion.
2. Walk the talk. Maintain integrity between what you say
and what you do. This will prove your authenticity.
3. Be consistent. What you practice should be the same from
day to day, from person to person, from situation to situation.
If it's not, people will doubt you. When there are
discrepancies, explain them."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "For People to
Trust You, Reveal Your Intentions" by Linda Hill and Kent
Lineback."
(For the full post, see:
here)