"If you're contemplating a career change, it can be hard to
know how happy you'll be in a new position or industry.
Find out more about your next move by finding three to five
people who are doing the kind of work you're interested in.
Contact them to set up informational interviews.
If you don't know anyone, find people through colleagues or
social media. Don't feel timid about contacting someone. People
are usually flattered when you ask for their opinions, and most
enjoy talking about what they do. You can always offer to take
the contact to lunch to sweeten the pot.
Before the meeting, prepare a list of questions you'd like
to ask the interviewee. These may range from 'What do you like
most about your work?' to 'What's an average day like for you?'
to 'What does someone have to do to get ahead in your field?'"
