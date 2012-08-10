BOSTON Aug 10 If you are not prepared to walk
the walk you might be ill-equipped to talk the talk and
establish yourself as a credible leader, says Harvard Business
Review.
"One of the most critical traits of an effective leader is
credibility. If your team doesn't believe in your ability to do
your job, you'll struggle to motivate them.
Don't assume your credibility is apparent. Make an effort to
establish it from the beginning by showing your willingness to
work hard, modeling the behaviors you're trying to encourage in
others, and keeping promises and meeting deadlines.
Always be prepared for meetings and presentations. Hold
others accountable, treating them fairly and consistently. And,
use your power and influence for the benefit of others.
Remember that once you've established it, it's important to
continue to demonstrate your trustworthiness credibility for the
long term."
