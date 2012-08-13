BOSTON Aug 13 If someone truly "enrolls" in the
idea you are trying to sell, especially by keying off your own
enthusiam they will spread the word far and wide, says Harvard
Business Review.
"Selling an idea to your organization works best when you
have internal fans. When people admire your idea, it confirms
it's a good one. These people can contribute time and expertise,
and can recruit other supporters.
Here are three ways to build your fan base:
1. Enlist yourself. Others can sense if you are not
genuinely committed. And if they get that feeling, they are
bound to ask: 'If he is not really into it, why should I be?'
2. Talk about what you want to do. Be transparent, to anyone
and everyone. Give them a complete picture. And, tell them not
only the positives, but the negatives too.
3. Offer the chance to act. Present potential followers with
real work to do, no matter how small. It's to your advantage and
theirs if you can act together."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Create
Raving Fans" by Leonard A. Schlesinger, Charles F. Kiefer, and
Paul B. Brown.
