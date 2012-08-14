BOSTON Aug 14 Many managers unintentially kill
innovation, and instead need to figure out what drives
creativity in the people who generate and develop new ideas,
says Harvard Business Review.
"Too many managers unintentionally kill innovation by
relying heavily on carrots and sticks to motivate employees.
When it comes to creativity, there's good pressure and there's
bad.
For example, avoid applying extreme time constraints.
Competitive pressure with coworkers can also be a killer.
Instead, use positive pressure in the form of a challenging
assignment that's tough but that the team has the skills to
solve. If you give people an important problem that no one else
has been able to crack, it can supercharge motivation and
creativity."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "What Doesn't
Motivate Creativity Can Kill It" by Teresa Amabile and
Steve Kramer.
