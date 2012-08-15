BOSTON Aug 15 Rather than totally overhauling a
company's culture, it pays to focus on a few critical shifts at
a time, says Harvard Business Review.
"Many leaders try to change their company's culture in
tandem with new strategies, such as mergers or turnarounds. But
most cultures are so entrenched that wholesale change is near
impossible.
Instead, choose your battles and focus on a few critical
shifts. First observe the behaviors prevalent in your
organization now. Then compare that to how people would act in
an ideal state where their actions supported the new business
objectives.
Prioritize the behaviors that will have the greatest impact
on your company's ability to implement its strategy. Choose ones
that will be widely visible to others and are most likely to be
emulated. Emphasizing just a few will allow you to move the
needle on culture change much more easily."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Culture Change
that Sticks" by Jon R. Katzenbach, Ilona Steffen, and Caroline
Kronley.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)