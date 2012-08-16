BOSTON Aug 16 When many executives are
surprised not only by the ownership and drive for implementation
that comes from high-involvement approaches, but also by the
improved quality of the answers that emerge, says Harvard
Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"Conventional approaches to change management urge leaders
to set a vision and cascade it down the organization.
This may save time, but it misses an important point: When
people make their own decisions, they are more dedicated to what
follows. The energy needed to drive change comes through a sense
of ownership over the answer.
Instead of dictating how the organization will evolve, take
a high-involvement approach. Describe the problem you are trying
to solve and then ask others how they would address it.
During these discussions, roughly lay out your vision, but
ask employees how they picture the change taking place. This
takes time and effort of course. But the payoff is huge."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Increase Your
Team's Motivation Five-Fold" by Scott Keller.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)