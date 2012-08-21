BOSTON Aug 21 Leaders need to figure out
whether the inevitable conflict within their teams is of a
constructive or destructive variety, and act accordingly, says
Harvard Business Review.
"Every team has a certain amount of conflict, which isn't
necessarily a bad thing. As a leader you should identify whether
the tension is destructive or constructive, and address it
directly.
Destructive conflict, including personal attacks and
scapegoating, undermines the trust that is vital to working
relationships. Manage it by acknowledging the problem, using
persuasion, reminding others of the long-term perspective, or
otherwise deploying your power as a leader.
Constructive conflict, on the other hand, is when team
members have divergent perspectives on your most important tasks
or priorities.
Ask pointed questions to draw the issues out. Then insist
that your employees discuss them openly and work out solutions
that can be integrated into your team's overall vision."
