BOSTON Aug 22 We all make pitches every day,
and there are ways to raise the percentage of your pitches that
will actually "win" and be accepted, says Harvard Business
Review.
"Whether you are vying for a highly-prized account,
convincing a CFO to loosen the purse strings, or swaying a new
team, you need a winning pitch. Here are three steps to compose
and deliver it:
1. Know the hidden agenda. Figure out your audience's
unspoken emotional motivation. What do they want, need, or value
above all else?
2. Connect. Demonstrate that you have the answer for them:
something special that solves their needs.
3. Form your argument. Create an exciting narrative where
your audience attains their desires. Don't use business-speak,
but good old-fashioned storytelling to convincingly convey your
pitch."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Win the Pitch:
Tips from Mastercard's "Priceless" Pitchman" by Kevin Allen.
(For the full post and to join the discussion, see:
here)