"When it comes to innovation, irrationality can be a
blessing. Many a great decision has resulted from people taking
risks that didn't make logical sense at the time. But
irrationality can also blind innovators to real problems.
Here are three ways to seek the right amount of reason:
1. Find a devil's advocate. Look for someone who can poke
holes in your thinking and point out when you're being
dangerously irrational.
2. Test your hypotheses. Turn your proclamations into
experiments. Use them to check your logic.
3. Make resources scarce. An abundance of time, money, or
people should accelerate innovation, but it often does the
opposite. Set early deadlines, consciously constrain funding,
and keep teams lean to pressure-test your idea before you get
too far down the road."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "In Praise of
Irrational Innovators" by Scott Anthony.
