BOSTON Aug 29
important to establish a set of genuine values before your
enterprise gets too complex and thus harder to change, says
Harvard Business Review.
"As a start-up gets off the ground, it has a short-lived
opportunity to decide how it wants to do business. With each new
hire company culture becomes more entrenched and somewhere after
two dozen employees, it tends to cement.
Establish a set of genuine values before your start-up gets
too complex. Articulate a coherent philosophy about who you are
and how you will work. Also be clear about who you aren't and
what you won't do. This will make decisions easier and
ultimately improve results.
Rather than analyzing each new decision afresh, you'll have
a common foundation from which to make them. If you don't do
this deliberately when your organization is young, the culture
will (often rigidly) form itself."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Four Things to
Get Right When Starting a Company" by Bruce Gibney and Ken
Howery.
