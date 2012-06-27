A student checks her application during a job fair for new graduates at Pelita Harapan University in Tangerang November 19, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

BOSTON Determining whether to take a job offer can - and should - be a difficult decision, even in a difficult economy, says Harvard Business Review.

"Deciding whether to accept a job offer can, and should, be a difficult decision. Before you say "yes," evaluate the situation carefully:

1. Shape the offer beforehand. During the interview, be clear on your expectations and desires about the job. This increases the likelihood that the offer includes what you want most.

2. Do your research. Find out as much as you can about the organization, its future prospects, the culture, and your new co-workers.

3. Think through your other prospects. You'll likely receive your first offer when other employers are still considering you for a position. Be realistic about what is likely to come down the line."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Accept the Job Offer or Walk Away?" by Amy Gallo.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)