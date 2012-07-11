An employee of a foreign exchange company walks past a graph and a monitor displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo in this October 31, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/Files

BOSTON As teamwork gets increasingly complex, teams will only find it harder to reach a collective understanding about how to value and use their members' expertise, says Harvard Business Review.

"Team members don't need to see eye-to-eye on every issue. But unhealthy conflict can arise when teams misunderstand each others' skills - for example, when a team member is overlooked for a role he thinks he is most qualified to do.

Here are three ways to prevent this sort of disagreement:

1. Be aware of perceptions. Know that people will always hold varying opinions of each other's expertise. Being sensitive to this may help you avoid conflict.

2. Communicate your rationale: When assigning a task or asking someone's advice, be explicit about why: 'I'm asking for your input because of your knowledge of X.' Explaining your thinking may keep people from feeling slighted.

3. Encourage people to speak up: Tell people to ask questions when someone else gets an assignment they thought they were better suited for."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Manage Your Team's "Dissensus"" by Heidi K. Gardner.

