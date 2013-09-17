Reuters Market Eye - Shares of gold-based non-banking lenders slump after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday that it broadly accepted its working group's recommendations on non-banking financial companies lending against the collateral of gold jewellery.

Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS) closed 8 percent lower, while Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS) lost 5 percent.

Traders say recommendations including prior approval of the RBI for opening branches in excess of 1,000 and standardization of value of gold in arriving at loan-to-value ratio are seen hurting the expansion of the companies over the long run.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)