Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS) extend falls, dropping 10.8 percent, after the company said on Tuesday it expects an "under recovery" of revenue on certain gold loan portfolios due to a correction in gold price.
The under recovery may result in a reduction in profit numbers for the January-March quarter, Manppuram said, sending shares down 20 percent in the previous session.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "buy", and reduces its target price to 20 rupees from 48 rupees, citing higher-than-expected under reoveries.
"Guidance has been inconsistent and the risk to future earnings is high," BofA-ML says.
Manappuram's peer Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS) falls 4.3 percent on fears that its profit growth may also stall, dealers say.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.