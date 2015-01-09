SHANGHAI Jan 9 Chinese food giant Bright Food
Group is aiming to list Australian unit Manassen Foods overseas
this year, a Bright spokesman said on Friday, helping raise
funds for a firm which has been on a global acquisition spree
over the past few years.
Bright is targeting having around half of its assets
securitised by 2018, compared to around 20 percent currently,
spokesman Pan Jianjun told Reuters.
The state-owned firm's global march reflects the growing
buying power of Chinese companies around the world, with assets
stretching from Europe to Israel and Australia. China's
trainmakers are also pushing abroad while conglomerates like
Fosun Group have been buying up assets in Europe and the United
States.
As well as Manassen, Bright owns British cereal maker
Weetabix and Australian dairy company Mundella Foods, while it
has announced deals for Israeli food group Tnuva and Italian
olive oil group Salov.
Dairy firm Synlait Milk Ltd, which Bright acquired
in 2010, listed in New Zealand in July 2013.
"In the future we want to write 'IPO' into the handbook of
Bright's overseas M&A," Pan said. He added that Bright would
look to take future acquisitions to IPO within 2-3 years.
Last year Bright said it would buy a 56 percent stake in
Israeli food firm Tnuva and a majority stake in Salov, which
owns the Sagra and Filippo Berio brands.
Bright has four listed subsidiary firms in China, including
Bright Dairy and Food Co Ltd, Shanghai Jinfeng Wine
Co Ltd, Shanghai Haibo Co Ltd and
Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd.
