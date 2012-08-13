People gather at the post for the start of trading of Manchester United Ltd following its initial public offering on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Manchester United Ltd (MANU.N), which raised $233.2 million on Thursday night, is the largest initial public offering on record for a sports team or club, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The club's shares were flat in their stock market debut on Friday.

Here's a look at some of the biggest deals in the sector and how they stack up:

World Wrestling Federation - raised $190.4 million in October 1999. The U.S.-based company, which focuses on professional wrestling, is now known as World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE.N)

Juventus Football Club SpA (JUVE.MI) - raised $128.6 million in December 2001. The 115-year-old Italian soccer club is one of the country's most successful.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co (BVB.DE) - raised $124.7 million in October 2000. The German soccer team is valued at $184.3 million.

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA (OLG.PA) - raised $115.4 million in February 2007. The French soccer team is one of the most popular clubs in the country.

Newcastle United Plc - raised $86.6 million in March 1997. The English soccer club is no longer publicly traded.

Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc (WGF1G.DE) - raised $83.5 million in March 2011. The British company designs and manufactures Formula One cars.

SS Lazio SpA (LAZI.MI) - raised $66.6 million in April 1998. The Italian soccer club, known as Lazio, plays in Rome.

AS Roma SpA (ASR.MI) - raised $63.9 million in May 2000. Roma plays its home games at Stadio Olimpico, the same venue as Lazio.

AFC Ajax NV (AJAX.AS) - raised $62.2 million in May 1998. Ajax soccer club is based in Amsterdam.

(Reporting By Olivia Oran)