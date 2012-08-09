Aug 9 Manchester United Ltd priced shares at $14, below the expected range on Thursday, according to an underwriting source, valuing the British soccer club at $2.3 billion.

The team priced 16.7 million shares, as planned, and raised $233.2 million, making the deal the largest sports-team IPO on record, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company expected to price shares in a range of $16 to $20.