Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON U.S. investment group Baron Capital has built up a stake worth about $150 million in English soccer champions Manchester United (MANU.N), it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The investment by New York-based Baron represents about 5.8 percent of United's $2.6 billion market value but a dual-share structure means that the American Glazer family remains firmly in control of the club.
It is however a vote of confidence for United in a season in which the team has struggled on the field and risks missing out on a lucrative place in the Champions League for next season.
In its most recent investment guidance, Baron - describing itself as a long-term investor in growth businesses - said it remained positive on United's prospects, citing the possibility of a renwewed kit supply deal with U.S. sportswear group Nike (NKE.N).
United shares closed at $15.84 in New York on Monday, up from a flotation price of $14 in August 2012.
Despite the listing, the Glazers maintain a tight grip on United through the ownership of a separate class of shares with 10 times the voting power of those traded on the stock market.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.