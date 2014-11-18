LONDON Nov 18 English Premier League club Manchester United posted a 10 percent fall in first quarter revenue as the absence of lucrative Champions League matches this season took its toll.

United, currently seventh in the table and still struggling with what has been a dismal transition since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in May 2013, said total revenue fell to 88.7 million pounds ($139 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 98.5 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted core earnings fell 8.6 percent to 20.3 million pounds.

The club signed a world record 750 million pound kit deal with Adidas in the quarter but saw revenues from broadcasting and matchdays fall as it counted the cost of last season's failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over two decades. (1 US dollar = 0.6384 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)