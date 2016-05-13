Fans take a ''selfie'' before Manchester United's English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

English Premier League soccer club Manchester United remain on course to hit financial targets for 2015-16 despite the team's inconsistent performances on the pitch.

The club on Friday reported a 30 percent rise in revenue for the three months to the end of March, boosted by new sponsorship deals and the impact of a new kit supply deal with Germany's Adidas.

United, English league champions a record 20 times and currently fifth in the Premier League before the final round of matches, said total revenue rose to 123.4 million pounds ($177.8 million) in the quarter, from 95 million pounds a year earlier.

The club's adjusted core earnings jumped 76.8 percent to 44.9 million pounds.

United reiterated expectations for higher 2015-16 adjusted core earnings of 178 million to 188 million pounds, while it expects revenue of 500-510 million pounds.

Owned by the American Glazer family, United risk missing out on a place in the lucrative European Champions League next season if they finish outside the top four in the Premier League.

They have however reached the FA Cup final, a showpiece of the English season, where they will play Crystal Palace on May 21.

The club's global appeal, which it says stretches to 659 million followers, continued to attract business brands, with five sponsorship deals signed in the quarter. ($1 = 0.6941 pounds)

