May 13 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United on Friday reiterated its full-year financial targets as it reported a 30 percent rise in third-quarter revenue despite inconsistent performances on the pitch.

United, English league champions a record 20 times and currently fifth in the Premier League before the final round of matches, said total revenue rose to 123.4 million pounds ($177.8 million) in the three months to March 31, from 95 million pounds a year earlier.

The club's adjusted core earnings jumped 76.8 percent to 44.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6941 pounds)