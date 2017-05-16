May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.

United, whose leading players include Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney, said it expected to report full-year revenue between 560-570 million pounds, better than its previous forecast of between 530-540 million pounds.

Broadcasting revenue grew 12.9 percent to 31.4 million pounds($40.5 million) for the quarter ended March 31, primarily due to the impact of the new Premier League broadcasting agreement, the club said.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 3.1 percent to 127.2 million pounds.

United increased its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amoritisation to 185-195 million pounds for 2016-17. ($1 = 0.7760 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)