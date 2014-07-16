UK complains to Twitter over withdrawal of access to user data
LONDON, July 16 Manchester United signed a multi-season sponsorship deal with Japanese noodle maker Nissin on Wednesday, illustrating the English soccer team's undiminished appeal to a broad range of businesses.
The agreement follows a record sportswear partnership announced this week with Germany's Adidas, worth 75 million pounds ($128.4 million) a season from next year, in spite of United's disappointing results in the English Premier League last season.
The club now has 14 global partners and can earn up to about 9 million pounds ($15 million) a year from tie-ups such as the Nissin agreement, though commercial terms of the latest deal were not disclosed.
Nissin, best known for its instant noodles, will be able to display its branding at United's Old Trafford stadium, on club publications and via the team's in-house TV channel MUTV.
United, owned by the American Glazer family, are seeking a fresh start on the pitch under new manager Louis van Gaal after finishing only seventh in the Premier League last season.
Dutchman Van Gaal was expected to start work in Manchester on Wednesday, having led his country to third place in the World Cup finals in Brazil. ($1 = 0.5838 British Pounds)
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
