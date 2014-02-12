BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
Feb 12 Manchester United PLC : * Not seen any impact on the business from current on-pitch performance -conf
call * Still in talks with parties over new kit supply deal -conf call * Says spend on new players to be above average
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)