* Glazers borrowed from club and bought its debt
* Borrowing at lower rate than rate paid on debt purchased
* Disclosure seen as warning sign to investors ahead of IPO
* Some fans have for years been very critical of Glazers
By Paritosh Bansal and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, July 7 Manchester United's filing for
an initial public offering of shares in the United States is
shedding fresh light on the way its owners, the Glazer family,
both borrowed from and bought debt in the English soccer club in
recent years.
American entrepreneur Malcolm Glazer and his six children,
who took control of the English soccer club in 2005 after a
bitter takeover battle, have in the past been criticized by fans
for saddling the club with too much debt, amid fears that it
didn't have as much money as some rivals to compete to buy and
retain top players.
Now the filing shows that the Glazer family was not only
borrowing from the club - which describes itself as one of the
most popular and successful sports teams in the world - but that
at least one son also bought the club's debt, earning a higher
rate of return on that money than the family was paying on its
borrowings.
"The historical dealings between family members of the
company are something for investors to be aware of before they
decide to invest in the IPO," said Thomas Conaghan, an attorney
at McDermott Will & Emery, who represents companies in IPOs.
He said that such sweetheart related-person transactions
-while legally permissible - may not be in the best interests of
the club.
It was not clear why the Glazers borrowed from the club
rather than from other family companies or banks in 2008 or what
they used the funds for. The family has a diverse portfolio of
interests, including U.S. shopping mall owner First Allied Corp
and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an American football team in the
NFL.
Other experts emphasized that the Glazers were well within
their rights since they own the company and it was not publicly
traded at the time of the transactions.
"It is important to realize that it is not uncommon for
private companies to make loans to owners," said Campbell
Harvey, a professor of international business at Duke
University.
However, Manchester United is no ordinary private company.
The club, f ounded in 1878, boasts a global fan base of 6 59
mi llion, many of them following the sport with almost religious
fervor. The disclosure may help reignite the debate that became
extr emely hea ted at the time when the Glazers first took control
of the storied soccer club after a passi onate drawn -out battle,
which saw the family's patriarch Malcolm Glazer facing protests
from Manchester United fans.
Manchester United spokesman Philip Townsend declined to
comment on the IPO or the G lazer family's private affairs. The
timing of the IPO is unclear.
Buccaneers' director of communications Jonathan Grella, who
has spoken on the G lazer family's behalf i n the past, could not
be reached for comment. The public relations firm that the club
has hired for the IPO in the Uni ted States, S ard Verbinnen & Co,
and the lead underwriter for the IPO, investment bank Jefferies
Group, both declined to comment.
DEALINGS WITH THE GLAZERS
At the height of the global financial crisis in December
2008, the six Glazer siblings - Avram, Joel, Bryan, Edward,
Darcie and Kevin - got 10 million pounds ($15.5 million) in
loans for at least five years from the club "for general
personal purposes" - or abou t 1.6 7 million pounds each - and
paid an interest rate of 5.5 percent, according to Manchester
United's filing with the U. S. Securi ties and Exchange Commission
this we ek.
In November 2008, commercial banks on average charged an
interest rate of 11.44 percent for a two-year personal loan,
according to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Manchester United said in its filing that it believed "the
terms of the loans were at least as favorable to us as compared
to terms that we would have received in connection with a loan
to an independent third party."
Then between October 2010 and January 2011, one of the sons,
Kevin Glazer, members of his immediate family, and a Glazer
family company bought $10.6 million of Manchester United senior
secured notes in the open market that paid an interest rate of
8.375 percent. The notes "were acquired for general investment
purposes," according to the SEC f ilin g.
It was unclear precisely which other members of the family,
apart from Kevin Glazer, were involved in that transaction, or
what funds they used to make that investment.
In April 2012, Manchester United paid the Glazers a dividend
of 10 million pounds, which was used to repay the loan it had
made to the family.
To be sure, the Glazers injected 249.1 million pounds into
the company in November 2010, which the company used to repay
another expensive loan. Lower debt would tend to make the
company more palatable for investors in an IPO.
The filing doesn't reveal how the Glazers funded that
capital injection, whether from their own resources or through
more borrowing. Moreover, that was after the family had levered
up Manchester United in the first place, loading a soccer club
that was once debt-free with huge amounts of borrowings to fund
their 790-m illion-pound takeo ver in 2005.
Manchester United still has a debt pile of 423 million
pounds, which it plans to reduce through proceeds of the
proposed IPO. However, the cash and cash
equivalents on its balance sheet dropped to 25.6 million pounds
at March 31 this year from 150.6 million pounds on June 30,
2011.
Soon after taking over the club in 2005, another son, Joel
Glazer, told the club's television channel MUTV that his family
wanted to develop Manchester United as "a great club."
"Judge us over the long haul. Don't judge us on a day or the
last several months," Glazer said at the time.