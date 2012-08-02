LONDON Aug 2 Manchester United manager Alex
Ferguson said on Thursday he would not benefit financially from
the English Premier League club's planned flotation on the New
York Stock Exchange.
"In regards to suggestions that I have praised the Glazer
Family because I stand to financially benefit from the proposed
IPO, there is not a single grain of truth in this allegation,"
he said in a statement issued by the club on his behalf.
"I do not receive any payments, directly or indirectly, from
the IPO," he added.
Ferguson, who has been in charge of the club for 26 years
and has overseen a long period of success, is hugely popular
with fans, many of whom are unhappy with the way the American
Glazer family have run the club's finances.
"The Glazer family have let me get on with my job, there is
no interference or obstruction, only support," he added.
