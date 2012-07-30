By Olivia Oran

July 30 English soccer team Manchester United said it expects to sell 16.67 million shares at $16 to $20 each, raising as much as $333 million in its initial public offering.

Manchester United is arguably the world's best-supported soccer club and has a global fan-base of 659 million, according to a recent market survey.

The club had filed to raise up to $100 million in its IPO of Class A stock earlier this month.

Manchester's United will kick off this week, with stops expected in the United States, Europe and Asia, according to a source familiar with the company's plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about them.

The team chose to list in the United States after scrapping listings in Singapore and Hong Kong. It had originally looked to raise as much as $1 billion in Singapore.

Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family, owners of American football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Glazers' Class B shares will have 10 times the voting power of average investors' Class A shares.

Jefferies Group Inc is the lead book runner in the syndicate, which also includes Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank. The company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "MANU."

Earlier Monday Manchester United signed a 7-year sponsorship deal with General Motors Co to have the Chevrolet brand on their shirts starting in 2014. The deal is worth roughly $600 million, Reuters reported.