By Olivia Oran and Stephen Lacey
July 30 English soccer team Manchester United
set the terms for its U.S. initial public offering on
Monday saying it will offer 16.67 million shares at between $16
and $20 each, which values the club at $3.3 billion at the top
of the range.
Manchester United has been struggling with a hefty debt
burden ever since being acquired by the family of Florida-based
businessman Malcolm Glazer and his family in 2005.
The club and the Glazers each will be selling half the IPO
shares in an offering that will raise as much as $333 million.
The club's proceeds from the IPO will be used to reduce its debt
of 423 million pounds as of March 31 to 345.4 million pounds
($664 million to $543 million). The Glazers will remain in a
dominant position after the offering with 89.8 percent of the
Combined class A and B shares.
The IPO may be a tough sell in the United States given the
lack of U.S. publicly traded sports teams to compare Manchester
United against and given that many Americans don't regard soccer
as a top sport.
The company's latest financials may also give investors
pause. Revenue for the year that just ended is expected to be
315 pounds to 320 million pounds ($495 million to $503 million),
down by about 3 to 5 percent from the previous fiscal year as
match day revenue, such as ticket sales, and broadcasting
revenue both declined, the company said in its regulatory
filing.
Operating expenses also increased 4 to 5 percent as a result
of a jump in compensation for players and other staff.
Shares are highly priced based on expected earnings of
between 21 million to 23 million pounds in the year just ended.
This makes the price to earnings ratio based on both A and B
shares at a very steep 95 times.
The club only made a profit in the latest year because of a
tax credit of 27 million to 29 million pounds.
"It could be challenging to justify such strong multiples
for a company that needs to spend a lot of money to generate
success," Ken Perkins, an analyst with Morningstar said. "Even
if their performance is good their price may be a bit high."
The details of the sale were announced just as it was
revealed that the club had signed a 7-year sponsorship deal with
General Motors Co to have the Chevrolet brand on their
shirts starting in 2014. The deal is worth roughly $600 million,
Reuters reported.
The club had filed to raise up to $100 million in its IPO of
Class A stock earlier this month.
Manchester United will kick off a two-week investor roadshow
on Wednesday, with stops expected in the United States, Europe
and Asia, according to a source familiar with the company's
plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about them.
The road show stops will be done concurrently, with two
separate management teams covering different geographies. One
will be responsible for meeting with investors in the United
States and the other with investors in Europe and Asia. Pricing
is expected on August 9.
The team chose to list in the United States after scrapping
listings in Singapore and Hong Kong. It had originally looked to
raise as much as $1 billion in Singapore.
"I'm a little concerned that the offering couldn't be done
initially and now all of a sudden it has a heartbeat," said
David Menlow, president of IPO Financial which tracks IPOs. "The
mentality with sports teams is that people like owning a piece
as a trophy investment, but will it live up to expectations?"
The Glazers also own the U.S. football team the Tampa Bay
Buccaneers. They will retain control after the sale because
their Class B shares will have 10 times the voting power of
average investors' Class A shares.
Jefferies Group Inc is the lead book runner in the
syndicate, which also includes Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank. The company
will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker
"MANU."
Morgan Stanley bowed out of bringing the deal to market when
Manchester United decided to list in the United States.
$1=0.6365 pounds