BRIEF-Chuou International Group buys back 65,400 shares for 28.1 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
July 3 Manchester United Ltd, the world's best-supported soccer club, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Jefferies, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriting the IPO.
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15