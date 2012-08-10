(Corrects title of Jim O'Neill in paragraph 12 to head of asset
* United shares to debut in New York after cut-price float
* Anti-Glazer fans jeer, hope for bidder to emerge
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Aug 10 Manchester United will
make its New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday after a
flotation that disappointed the English soccer club's American
owners and has enraged some of its fans.
Soccer is the world's most popular sport, but the setback
for the initial public offering underlines the limited appeal of
even its biggest names for investors.
The IPO priced at $14, below the $16-20 range the club's
bankers had been seeking. It valued the 19-times English
champions at only $2.3 billion and shaved as much as $100
million off the proceeds expected for the team and its owners.
The offering raised $233.2 million, to be split equally
between the club and its owners, the Florida-based Glazer
family.
The loss of as much as $50 million for the club will be a
blow as it copes with a heavy debt burden and seeks to buy new
players, who cost tens of millions of dollars each.
The 134-year-old club looked at listing in Singapore and
Hong Kong last year to tap into its large Asian fan base but
pulled out, blaming volatile markets.
A group of United fans who are campaigning for greater
involvement in the ownership of the club jeered the Glazers.
"When the news finally came, it was revealed they'd been
forced to take $14 a share or let the whole deal collapse. A
massive humiliating blow for the Glazers," the vocal Manchester
United Supporters Trust (MUST) said.
In a rare example of fans cheering against their team, MUST
said they hoped the share price would fall to around $10 and
make the club a takeover target.
"A valuation of MUFC of 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)
brings it into the same ball park valuation as potential
bidders," it said.
"Supporters will hope an offer from a supporter-friendly
consortium, which sees the value of sharing ownership with
supporters, is forthcoming and successful," it added.
The Red Knights, a group of wealthy fans including Goldman
Sachs head of asset management Jim O'Neill, weighed a bid for
United two years ago but were put off by the price.
LEVERAGED BUYOUT
The Glazers bought United for 790 million pounds in a highly
leveraged deal in 2005, taking it private after 14 years on the
London Stock Exchange.
Some fans argue that the cost of the debt has forced up
ticket prices for the club, which is based in northwest England
but claims 659 million followers across the world.
They also say repayments have hindered the team's ability to
compete with big-spending rivals on the pitch.
United suffered a rare barren season last year, losing their
Premier League title to crosstown rival Manchester City, whose
owner is part of Abu Dhabi's ruling family and has pumped 800
million pounds into reviving what had long been United's poor
relation.
With so much tied to success on the field, soccer clubs are
an inherently risky investment.
"I didn't even look at it. I would never, ever invest in a
football club," said the head of UK equities at an investment
house running around 100 billion pounds in assets.
"The first goal of a club is not to make money for
shareholders but to win trophies," said Emmanuel Hembert of
management consultancy A.T. Kearney.
Italian champions Juventus is one of the few
European soccer clubs with a stock market listing, and it is
valued at only around $240 million, according to Reuters data.
"Manchester United itself has a very good business model and
has been able to be profitable," he said.
"If there is one club to invest in it would be Manchester
United, but being the best economically among your peers may not
be enough."
($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)
