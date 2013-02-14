LONDON Feb 14 English soccer club Manchester
United have signed an eight-year sponsorship deal for its
training kit with a company who will be identified shortly.
"We are delighted with the conclusion of this key
sponsorship agreement and at the request our our new training
kit partner have agreed to withhold further pending details
pending a formal announcement," vice chairman Ed Woodward told
financial analysts on a conference call.
United, one of the wortld's best supported soccer clubs, are
unusual in that they have can command separate sponsorship deals
for training and playing kits.
The club has bought out the final two years of its agreement
with current training kit sponsor DHL to try to get a better
deal.