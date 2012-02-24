Feb 24 Canada's Mandalay Resources
said scheduled shipment of concentrate for February
from the Cerro Bayo silver-gold mine in Chile has been delayed
due to unrest in that country.
The protest in the Aysen province -- that led to temporary
closure of the port facilities and many roads, including the one
leading to the mine -- began about a week ago against the
government's move to reduce fuel subsidies.
Mandalay, which has assets in Australia and Chile, said it
cannot yet predict the duration of the protests or their impact
on the shipping and production schedule for Cerro Bayo.
For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the Cerro Bayo
mine produced 2,109 ounces of gold and 395,296 ounces of silver.
The protests do not involve employees of the mine or relate
to any labour issues, the company said in a statement.
Japan's Dowa Metals and Mining Co is the main
customer for the mine's silver-gold concentrate.
Shares of company closed at 81 Canadian cents on Thursday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.