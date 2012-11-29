BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
LONDON Nov 29 Mandarin Oriental International Ltd : * Acquisition of option to purchase Freehold * Purchase Freehold interest from société foncière lyonnaise for E290 million * Option will expire if the sale is not completed by 15th February 2013 * Transaction is expected to be partly funded by new five-year E150 million
debt facilities & cash reserves
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.