BOSTON, March 5 Hotel operator Mandarin Oriental
International Ltd said on Thursday that it was the
victim of a cyberattack and that it found malicious software on
credit card systems at "an isolated number" of hotels in the
United States and Europe.
The company said in a statement on its website that it was
working with credit card companies, law enforcement and forensic
experts as it investigates the matter. It also said that it had
implemented "additional security measures" at all of its hotels.
The full statement is available at bit.ly/1wJPH6S.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)