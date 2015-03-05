BOSTON, March 5 Hotel operator Mandarin Oriental International Ltd said on Thursday that it was the victim of a cyberattack and that it found malicious software on credit card systems at "an isolated number" of hotels in the United States and Europe.

The company said in a statement on its website that it was working with credit card companies, law enforcement and forensic experts as it investigates the matter. It also said that it had implemented "additional security measures" at all of its hotels.

The full statement is available at bit.ly/1wJPH6S. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)