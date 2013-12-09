(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
By Peroshni Govender, Jon Herskovitz and David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 From political posters to
bottles of wine and kitchen aprons, the face and name of Nelson
Mandela are a potent commercial and political brand in South
Africa. Little wonder it's so sought after - and the source of
occasional squabbles.
Following his death on Thursday at the age of 95, the
scramble for control of the Mandela legacy - both financial and
moral - will involve his family, the ruling African National
Congress (ANC), and the Nelson Mandela Foundation he set up to
protect his broader message.
At stake is the inheritance that will go to Mandela's more
than 30 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, some of
whom already use the Mandela name and image to market everything
from clothing to reality TV.
There are also the Mandela brands and trademarks that help
fund the Foundation. And for the ANC, Mandela's reputation as an
anti-apartheid hero is worth votes for years to come.
There are no available public figures of Mandela's wealth,
making it difficult to put an exact value on his estate, which
includes an upscale house in Johannesburg, a modest dwelling in
his rural Eastern Cape home province, and royalties from book
sales including his autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom".
Several South African branding experts have declined to
estimate the annual value of Mandela's trademark and brands.
Maintaining control over the copyrights is already a
difficult business; protecting the Mandela brand may be even
harder now that he is gone.
"The beauty of the Nelson Mandela brand is that it has been
lived by him exactly as it has been presented by him. His
behaviour is his brand," said Jeremy Sampson, the executive
chairman of Interbrand Sampson de Villiers.
"In the rush to commercialize it, we run the risk of
watering down or destroying the good that the brand stood for
purely with the crassness of finance," he added.
"GOOD LORD"
Mandela divided the management of his legacy between a
series of trusts to handle his finances and the Nelson Mandela
Foundation, which serves as custodian of his wider moral legacy.
In total, he set up about two dozen trusts, mostly to pay
for the education of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
It hasn't all been straight forward.
A legal tussle between Mandela's long-time friend, lawyer
George Bizos, and two of Mandela's daughters became public this
year as the daughters sought to have Bizos and other Mandela
associates ousted from companies set up to sell his handprint
for use in art and memorabilia.
According to an affidavit filed by Bizos and the others, the
two daughters, Makaziwe Mandela and Zenani Dlamini, had been
trying to gain control of the main Mandela Trust since 2005 and
eventually became trustees without Mandela's knowledge.
Mandela became angry when he found out what the daughters
had done, Bizos and the other associates said in the affidavit.
"Mr Mandela was shocked and used a common expression 'Good
Lord!' He was most infuriated and wanted to know what had
happened."
A portion of the revenue from the Foundation's 46664
clothing line - named after Mandela's prisoner number on Robben
Island - and the artworks also goes to pay for family members'
education, according to Bizos.
"The trust has adopted the procedure of requiring the
applicant for money to furnish an invoice," Bizos said, adding
that every request accompanied by proper paperwork has been
granted.
But some family members have asked for a lump sum payment of
12 million rand ($1.2 million), he added.
Such demands fuel the notion, widely held in South Africa,
that some of Mandela's children have exploited their father.
Makaziwe, Mandela's eldest daughter, bristles at that.
"This is what we are, in a sense, entitled to, that my
father worked for, and he did it with his own hands to create
something for the welfare and upkeep of himself and his
children," she told the Financial Times in April.
"If everybody wants a little bit of the Madiba magic, why is
it so sacrilegious for the rightful owners ... to use the Madiba
magic?" she said, referring to her father by his clan name.
MARKETING A MEMORY
The Nelson Mandela Foundation, which runs the Nelson Mandela
Centre of Memory in Johannesburg, was set up as the official
custodian of Brand Mandela. It owns more than a dozen copyrights
and trademarks for Mandela, which it uses for fundraising and
charitable works.
As well as the "46664" number, its copyrights include the
"Nelson Mandela" name, the clan name "Madiba" by which he is
widely known, and "Rolihlahla", which was Mandela's given name.
Income those brands generate - "46664" runs as a charity
that sells wristbands and mobile phone starter packs, for
instance - helps pay for the running of the Foundation's Centre
of Memory, which is the main research and archive centre for
Mandela, and which often spoke on his behalf as his health
faded.
In all, the foundation had net income of 22 million rand
($2.2 million) in 2012 and assets of 290 million rand. In 2011
net income totalled 33 million rand and assets came to 262
million.
It paid Mandela 2.8 million rand in 2011 and 2.9 million
rand last year for the book it published with his help called
"Conversations with Myself," which was a follow-up to his
autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom."
"We do not commercialize our trademarks, however we do
undertake publications like 'Conversations with Myself' ... for
educational purposes," said Heather Henriques, intellectual
property and governance manager at the Centre of Memory.
Separately, the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund has rights to
use the Mandela name for fundraising. Between 1995 and 2012 the
fund brought in 1.2 billion rand in income and paid out 462
million rand in grants.
"NOT LIKE COCA-COLA"
But not everything that uses Mandela's name was sanctioned
by him.
There are at least 40 companies officially registered with
the South African government that use the Mandela name. The
companies appear to have no link to either Nelson Mandela, any
of his relatives or any geographic area that has the Mandela
name. The list includes the Gandhi-Mandela Nursing Academy,
Mandela Truck Shuttle Services, Mama Mandela Marketing Company,
Thanks Mandela Toiletries and Mandela's Shed, a restaurant.
The "Madiba" name has been used by more than 140 registered
companies, including Madiba Truck Stop, Madiba Wines, Madiba's
Driving School, Madiba Chickens, Madiba Cash and Madiba Bottle
Store.
The Foundation may own the website "nelsonmandela.org", but
"mandela.org" belongs to a Brazilian, who told Reuters he is
using it for a personal project, which is a tool for computers.
There are also regularly scams where fake charities use
Mandela's name to raise funds. The South African government in
mid-2013 issued a statement warning people not to be duped by
such groups.
Against all this, the Mandela Foundation picks its battles
with care, only rarely suing firms that use his name of image.
"The brand Nelson Mandela is not like the brand Coca-Cola.
It's huge, it's complex, there are many sub-brands within that
brand. We implement protections in a relatively small space,"
said Verne Harris, the director and archivist at the Nelson
Mandela Foundation.
"Madiba has given permission for his name to be used by
close to 50 institutions around the world. Only in the last
decade there was a system put in place for managing that and a
set of criteria applied and then a code of conduct developed for
those institutions to subscribe to," Harris said.
Because copyrights are owned by the person who creates the
work - and not the subject - copyright law does not prevent the
depiction of Mandela's image on T-shirts or other items, said
Likonelo Magagula, an intellectual property attorney at law firm
Norton Rose Fulbright in Johannesburg.
Trademark lawyers also say there is little to stop family
members using the Mandela name, as long as they link the name to
themselves and not exclusively to Nelson Mandela.
Makaziwe and one of her daughters have launched a "House of
Mandela" range of wines, even if Mandela himself once said he
did not want to be associated with alcohol or tobacco.
Some of his grandchildren have started a line of caps and
sweatshirts that feature his image under the brand "Long Walk to
Freedom," borrowed from the title of his autobiography, while
two of his U.S.-based granddaughters starred in a reality
television show called "Being Mandela."
"BIGGER THAN THE ANC"
The other group keen to use Mandela's image is the ruling
African National Congress.
After Mandela was imprisoned in 1964, the ANC made a
conscious decision to use him and his young wife Winnie as
symbols of the struggle against the racist government - the
first time the party had chosen to elevate the individual above
the collective.
When Mandela walked out of prison in 1990, he became a
figure of reconciliation, calming the white minority who had
been told for years he was the terrorist face of the "swart
gevaar", or "black danger".
Today the ANC needs that magic more than ever.
"The ANC made the brand and the brand became bigger than the
ANC," author and political analyst William Gumede said.
"Unfortunately, a lot of rank-and-file ANC leaders right now
see Mandela as their own, rather than as belonging to the whole
of South Africa and the broader world."
When President Jacob Zuma visited Mandela at his
Johannesburg home in April, some in the Mandela family accused
the current president of manipulating a frail old man to shore
up his own battered image.
Makaziwe called news footage from that visit showing her
father resting his head against a pillow and staring vacantly as
Zuma grinned beside him "undignified and in bad taste".
The ANC defended the visit. Mandela "belongs to the ANC
first and then to the whole country," ANC spokesman Jackson
Mthembu told South Africa's Sunday Times newspaper.
Even the opposition Democratic Alliance, still seen by many
as a party of white privilege, has laid claim to his legacy,
using his picture in campaign material to the outrage of ANC
members. With a general election next year, both parties are
likely to work hard to capture a slice of the 'Mandela magic'.
"We may be exposed to the sordid spectacle of different
political parties turning Mandela into a prop," said Aubrey
Matshiqi, a political analyst at the Helen Suzman Foundation, a
public interest think tank.
"Turning him into a political commodity from which they can
profit - that would be the worst insult, especially if political
parties attach his legacy to lies that they want to tell the
electorate to get votes."
($1 = 10.3297 South African rand)
