* Mass-market Sun tabloid says UK leader showed lack of
respect
* Obama criticised in U.S. media
LONDON Dec 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Wednesday defended his behaviour at Nelson Mandela's
memorial service in South Africa after he was criticised at home
for posing with U.S. President Barack Obama for what some said
was a disrespectful photograph.
The self-portrait - known as a "selfie" in online social
media - was taken on Tuesday in Soweto at the memorial event for
Mandela, who died last Thursday aged 95.
It captured Cameron and Obama - who suffered a similar
ticking off in the U.S. media - smiling broadly either side of
Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.
All three appeared to be in high spirits and sharing a joke
as a stern-faced Michelle Obama looked away.
The image graced the front pages of many of Britain's
newspapers on Wednesday, with the mass-market Sun tabloid
newspaper calling it a "gaffe" that betrayed a lack of respect
for the late South African politician.
Cameron, who is trying to court the Sun's readers ahead of a
2015 election, was asked about the incident during his weekly
question and answer session in the British parliament.
"You should always remember that the television cameras are
always on," Cameron told parliament. "In my defence I'd say that
Nelson Mandela played an extraordinary role in his life and in
his death in bringing people together."
So when asked by the Danish prime minister to join the
photograph he said he had thought it only polite to agree since
she was married to the son of a former leader of the opposition
Labour Party.
Separately, Cameron's spokesman stressed the event had been
a "celebration" of Mandela's life rather than his funeral, which
is due to take place on Sunday.
Across the Atlantic, the New York Daily News said Obama had
committed "a funeral faux pas" by participating in the
photograph, which the Washington Post said had detracted from
the U.S. leader's eulogy to Mandela.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by John Stonestreet)