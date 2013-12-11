BEIJING Dec 11 An influential Chinese paper
lashed out on Wednesday at comparisons between Nelson Mandela
and China's jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, saying
Liu was a common criminal not worthy of any praise.
Many Chinese internet users have noted the apparent
contradiction of Beijing lauding Mandela's legacy at the same
time that it continues a harsh crackdown on its own human rights
activists.
Microbloggers have particularly alluded to Liu, whose name
is banned from appearing online by government censors.
The Global Times, a nationalist-leaning tabloid published by
the Communist Party's official People's Daily, said it was
totally wrong to cast Liu and Mandela in the same light.
Chinese state media almost never mention well-known
dissidents by name, making the editorial highly unusual and
underscoring government anger at foreign criticism of its rights
record, especially from the United States.
"This year, as Chinese people mourned the late South African
leader Nelson Mandela, some Western media deliberately cast a
light on the imprisonment of Liu and praised him as 'China's
Mandela'," the Global Times said in an editorial in its
English-language edition.
"Mandela was a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for leading
African people to anti-apartheid victory through struggles,
tolerance and efforts to bridge differences. However, awarding a
Chinese prisoner who confronted authorities and was rejected by
mainstream Chinese society derides China's judiciary system," it
said.
A similar editorial slamming Liu appeared in the more widely
read Chinese version of the paper, although that did not mention
Mandela.
On Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry rebuffed an expression
of concern by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over the fate
of Liu and another prominent activist, Xu Zhiyong, saying only
that the Chinese people had the right to talk about the
country's human rights.
The Global Times said Western countries were making an issue
out of Liu "in defiance of China's judicial sovereignty", adding
that he had gone through "a strict legal procedure".
"This system makes sure a society of 1.3 billion people runs
smoothly. It will not make an exception for Liu under the
pressure or appeal of the West," the paper said.
"The U.S., in hopes of seeing China's legal system (crushed)
by the combined force of globalisation and the Internet, is
labelling extreme views of activists of the country as free
speech. But only the Chinese law has the final say as to whether
a person has violated its law or not."
Liu, a veteran dissident involved in the 1989 Tiananmen
Square pro-democracy protests crushed by the Chinese army, was
jailed in 2009 for 11 years on subversion charges for organising
a petition urging the overthrow of one-party rule.
