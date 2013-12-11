* Fake signer appeared at Mandela memorial
* Government, state broadcaster and ANC bemused
* TV clips show same man at ANC event a year ago
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 A fake sign language
interpreter took to the stage during a mass memorial for
anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, gesticulating gibberish
before a global audience of millions and outraging deaf people
across the world.
DeafSA, South Africa's leading deaf association, condemned
the presence of the unknown man at the memorial, which was
attended by President Jacob Zuma and scores of world leaders
including U.S. President Barack Obama.
While dignitaries were addressing the crowd in the
95,000-seat Soccer City stadium, the young, suited man with an
official security pass round his neck produced a series of hand
signals that experts said meant absolutely nothing.
Besides the bizarre twist to an event that also saw Zuma
booed and jeered, the man's presence on the stage within yards
of Obama and Brazil's Dilma Rousseff raised awkward security
questions.
"He was basically gesturing. He didn't follow any of the
grammatical rules and structure of the language. He just
invented his signs as he went along," said Delphin Hlungwane, an
official sign language interpreter at DeafSA.
"There was zero percent accuracy. He couldn't even get the
basics right. He couldn't even say 'thank you'," she told
Reuters.
Hlungwane said the fake interpreter also failed to impart to
television viewers - as he should have done - that the crowd
gave a hostile reception to Zuma, a scandal-plagued leader who
faces an election in less than six months.
"You're supposed to indicate with your facial expressions,
even if it's not an exact sign," she said. "He didn't indicate
that at all. It just passed him by."
In Britain, the Action on Hearing Loss group said as a
result of the fake mimer's actions, "deaf or hard of hearing
people across the world were completely excluded from one of the
biggest events in recent history."
MAN-HUNT
The revelations have sparked a man-hunt for the mystery
mimer, who is totally unknown to South Africa's deaf community.
The government, which was officially in charge of Tuesday's
ceremony, said it had tried and failed to get to the bottom of
the matter.
"Government is looking in to this matter but has not been
able to conclude this inquiry due to the demanding schedule of
organising events," Presidency Minister Collins Chabane told a
news conference.
Zuma spokesman Mac Maharaj said he was checking the reports,
while the SABC state broadcaster, which covered the memorial,
said it was not involved as it had its own on-screen signers.
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) also professed no
knowledge, even though several television clips from a big party
meeting a year ago showed the same man gesticulating on stage
alongside Zuma.
"I don't know this guy. He doesn't work for the ANC. It was
a government event. Ask them," spokesman Jackson Mthembu said.
(Additional reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Jon
Boyle)