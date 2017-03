Nelson Tavares, 24, originally from Cape Verde, works on a graffiti of Nelson Mandela which he painted during festivities in his neighborhood in Lisbon June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/Files

JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Nelson Mandela is still in hospital where he has been for three months receiving treatment for a lung infection, the government said on Saturday.

The presidency said reports by some international media that Mandela, 95, had been discharged and returned to his home were "incorrect".

"Madiba is still in hospital in Pretoria, and remains in a critical but stable condition," it said in a statement, using Mandela's clan name.

