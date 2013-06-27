* Makaziwe Mandela hints at racism in foreign media frenzy
* Says her father still responding to touch, moving eyes
* Mandela "improved" overnight, still critical - presidency
* Obama calls Mandela "hero", still to visit South Africa
By Siphiwe Sibeko
PRETORIA, June 27 Nelson Mandela's eldest
daughter lambasted foreign media "vultures" for violating her
father's privacy as he lay critically ill in hospital, and said
the former South African president was still clinging to life on
Thursday.
Makaziwe Mandela's outburst came as anxiety increased over
the faltering health of the 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero,
admired across the world as a symbol of resistance against
injustice and oppression and then of racial reconciliation.
President Jacob Zuma cancelled a scheduled trip to
neighbouring Mozambique on Thursday because of the gravity of
Mandela's condition, but a mid-afternoon official update said
his health had improved.
"He is much better today than he was when I saw him last
night. The medical team continues to do a sterling job," Zuma
said in a statement. Mandela remained critical but was now
"stable", it added.
Makaziwe was sanguine about her father's chances after
nearly three weeks of treatment in a Pretoria hospital for a
lung infection.
"I won't lie, it doesn't look good," she told state
broadcaster SABC. "But as I say, if we speak to him, he responds
and tries to open his eyes. He's still there".
Having run the gauntlet of camera crews and reporters at the
hospital, Makaziwe criticised what she said was the "bad taste"
of the foreign media and intrusion into the family's privacy.
"There's sort of a racist element with many of the foreign
media, where they just cross boundaries," she said.
"It's truly like vultures waiting when the lion has devoured
the buffalo, waiting there for the last of the carcass. That's
the image we have as a family."
Her criticism followed several sharp rebukes from Zuma's
office of some foreign media reports that have given alarming
details of Mandela's condition.
Spokesman Mac Maharaj declined to comment on the latest
report by a major U.S. TV news network that Madiba, as he is
affectionately known, is on life support. He said this was part
of Mandela's confidential relationship with his doctors.
Makaziwe compared the massive media attention on Mandela,
who has been in and out of hospital in the last few months with
the recurring lung infection, with the coverage of the death in
April of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
"We don't mind the interest but I just feel it has gone
overboard. When Margaret Thatcher was sick in hospital, I didn't
see this kind of media frenzy around Margaret Thatcher," she
said. "It is only God who knows when the time to go is."
OBAMA: MANDELA A "PERSONAL HERO"
Mandela's fourth hospitalisation in six months has led to a
growing realisation among South Africans that the man regarded
as the father of their post-apartheid "Rainbow Nation" will not
be among them for ever.
"Mandela is very old and at that age, life is not good. I
just pray that God takes him this time. He must go. He must
rest," said Ida Mashego, a 60-year-old office cleaner in
Johannesburg's Sandton financial district.
In Pretoria and the sprawling Johannesburg township of
Soweto, the ruling African National Congress bussed in hundreds
of supporters to start a nocturnal vigil for Mandela, the
101-year-old liberation movement's most famous leader.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who is due to visit South
Africa this weekend, said his thoughts and prayers were with the
Mandela family and South Africa's 53 million people.
Speaking in Senegal, his first stop on a three-nation
African tour, Obama said Mandela was a "personal hero". "Even if
he passes on, his legacy will linger on," he said.
Pretoria dismissed concerns about disruptions to Obama's
schedule, saying it was "getting ready" to welcome the United
States' first black president to the historic Union Buildings,
where Mandela became South Africa's first black president 19
years ago.
Mandela is revered for his lifetime of opposition to the
system of race-based apartheid rule imposed by the white
minority government that sentenced him to 27 years in jail, more
than half of them on the notorious Robben Island.
He is also respected for the way he preached reconciliation
after the 1994 transition to multi-racial democracy following
three centuries of white domination.
Mandela stepped down in 1999 after one five-year term in
office. Since then he has played little role in public life,
dividing his time in retirement between his home in the wealthy
Johannesburg suburb of Houghton and Qunu, the village in the
impoverished Eastern Cape province where he was born.